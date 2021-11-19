Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $63.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $692.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

