Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $359.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.