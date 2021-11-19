Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 117.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 217,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.