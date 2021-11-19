Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 117.0% in October

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.
