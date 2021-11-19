Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the October 14th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,242. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

