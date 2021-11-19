Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading Down 1%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.63. 3,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 19,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.