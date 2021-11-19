Invesco Ltd. Buys 11,143 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.13% of Arko worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arko by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arko by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arko by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.04 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

