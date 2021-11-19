Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $33,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.