Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OIA opened at $7.97 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 469,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

