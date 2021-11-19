Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OIA opened at $7.97 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
