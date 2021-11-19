Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $$14.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

