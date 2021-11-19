Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

PSCI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.79 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.