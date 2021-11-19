Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

