Investors Purchase Large Volume of Banco Santander-Chile Call Options (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 10,046 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 47 call options.

BSAC opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

