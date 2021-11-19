ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 907,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 557,099 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 474,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.