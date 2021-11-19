IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0439 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $795.41 million and $101.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.04 or 0.00368961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00222134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090473 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

