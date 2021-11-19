Iowa State Bank Buys 732 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. 63,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,794. The company has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

