Iowa State Bank Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 173,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,525,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

