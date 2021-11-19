Iowa State Bank Purchases 108 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.75. 23,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

