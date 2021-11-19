Iowa State Bank Sells 163 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.18. 355,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,418,306. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.