Iowa State Bank Sells 6,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146,953 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 349,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,929. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $22.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.