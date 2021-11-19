IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $320.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $266.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $271.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,675,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.