Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $23,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $23,978.46.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

