iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.53

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.53 and last traded at $128.63, with a volume of 4562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

