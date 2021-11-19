iShares Core High Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,702 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,895% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

HDV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 1,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.