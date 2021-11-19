iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 793,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

