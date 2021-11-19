iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 2,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,125. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

