iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 78,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,776. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

