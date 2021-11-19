iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,445,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,461,000.

Shares of SUSL opened at $83.90 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

