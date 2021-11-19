iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 6,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.35 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

