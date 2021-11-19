iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,431. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.27 and a 1-year high of $123.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

