iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $56,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $172.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.71 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

