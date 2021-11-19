iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $472.82

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $472.82 and last traded at $472.21, with a volume of 300264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $471.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

