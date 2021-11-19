Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $640.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

