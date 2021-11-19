IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

