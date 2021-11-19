J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in October

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the October 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JDWPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. AlphaValue lowered J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDWPF remained flat at $$15.17 during trading hours on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.