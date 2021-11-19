J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) is set to issue its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.
Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830. J. Smart & Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.38. The company has a market capitalization of £56.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06.
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
