J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) is set to issue its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830. J. Smart & Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.38. The company has a market capitalization of £56.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

