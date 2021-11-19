Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Jabil worth $44,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.