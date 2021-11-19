Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

