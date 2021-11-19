Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Announces Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
A number of brokerages have commented on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.