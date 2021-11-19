Jan Johannessen Sells 5,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $575,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,814. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

