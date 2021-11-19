Janel (JANL) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Janel (OTCMKTS: JANL) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Janel to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Janel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel Competitors 1196 6010 11243 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Janel’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Janel has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janel and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million -$1.73 million 12.28 Janel Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 76.27

Janel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janel. Janel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Janel Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Janel rivals beat Janel on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

