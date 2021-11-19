JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Reiterated by CLSA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CLSA in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.39.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. JD.com has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.