JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.95 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

JD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 185,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

