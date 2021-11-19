Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,823 ($49.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £98.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,921.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

