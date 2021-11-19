Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

