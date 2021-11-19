Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $5,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

