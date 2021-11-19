John F. Crowley Sells 24,935 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.42 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.