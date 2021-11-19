JOYY Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of YY stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JOYY
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.