JOYY Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of YY stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.