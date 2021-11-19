JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €36.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($42.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.76 ($56.19).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

