JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $29.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Switch stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,526 shares of company stock worth $42,320,713 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Switch by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

