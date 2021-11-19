JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 614,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

MBII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis lowered their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

