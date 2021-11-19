JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $69,000 in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

